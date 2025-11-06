 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints sign RB Audric Estime from the practice squad to the active roster

  
Published November 5, 2025 10:06 PM

The Saints had two open roster spots after trading Rashid Shaheed and Trevor Penning on Tuesday. They filled one of them on Wednesday.

The team announced it signed running back Audric Estime to the active roster from the practice squad.

He gives the Saints a third running back on the roster, joining Alvin Kamara and rookie Devin Neal. Kendre Miller’s season ended Oct. 19 with a knee injury.

Estime has not played a down this season.

He played 13 games with the Broncos last season after they made him a fifth-round pick. He rushed for 310 yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries.

The Saints also announced that they re-signed defensive lineman Coziah Izzard to the practice squad.