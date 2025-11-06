Saints sign RB Audric Estime from the practice squad to the active roster

The Saints had two open roster spots after trading Rashid Shaheed and Trevor Penning on Tuesday. They filled one of them on Wednesday.

The team announced it signed running back Audric Estime to the active roster from the practice squad.

He gives the Saints a third running back on the roster, joining Alvin Kamara and rookie Devin Neal. Kendre Miller’s season ended Oct. 19 with a knee injury.

Estime has not played a down this season.

He played 13 games with the Broncos last season after they made him a fifth-round pick. He rushed for 310 yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries.

The Saints also announced that they re-signed defensive lineman Coziah Izzard to the practice squad.