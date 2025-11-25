Saints sign RB Evan Hull to 53-man roster, release K Blake Grupe

The Saints confirmed the signing of kicker Cade York to the practice squad on Tuesday afternoon and they announced a number of other transactions as well.

Running back Evan Hull has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Hull joined the Saints in Week 10 and has not appeared in any games with the team.

Hull spent the preseason with the Steelers and he has made two regular season appearances with the Colts.

Kicker Blake Grupe was released to open up the spot for Hull. Grupe missed two field goals in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, which contributed to the decision to go with York.

The Saints also activated tackle Barry Wesley from injured reserve. He went on the list before the start of the regular season.

In addition to adding York, the Saints also signed wide receiver Samori Toure and running back Ian Wheeler to the practice squad. Wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson and linebacker Eku Leota were released from that roster.