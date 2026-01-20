 Skip navigation
Saints sign S Julian Blackmon to one-year extension

  
Published January 20, 2026 02:40 PM

Safety Julian Blackmon’s first season with the Saints was cut short, but he’ll have a chance to make more of an impact in New Orleans in 2026.

The Saints announced on Tuesday that they have signed Blackmon to a one-year extension. No financial terms were disclosed.

Blackmon signed a one-year deal with the Saints last year, but he tore his labrum in the season opener and missed the final 16 games of the season. He had seven tackles before his injury.

Blackmon spent his first six NFL seasons with the Colts. He had 300 tackles, 10 interceptions, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries during his time in Indianapolis.