Saints sign S Terrell Burgess

Veteran safety Terrell Burgess had a successful tryout at the Saints’ rookie minicamp.

The Saints announced on Monday that they have signed Burgess to their 90-man roster. They also confirmed the previously reported addition of wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who also tried out at the minicamp.

Burgess was a Rams third-round pick in 2020 and played 30 games for the team before moving on to the Giants during the 2022 season. He played one game for the NFC East team and played in 12 games for Washington in 2023.

Burgess had 54 tackles across those stops.

The Saints also waived safety Millard Bradford and running back Jordan Mims to round out the day’s moves.