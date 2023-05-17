 Skip navigation
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Saints sign Scott Lashley

  
Published May 17, 2023 02:15 PM

The Saints signed offensive lineman Scott Lashley on Wednesday, the team announced.

He participated in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis last weekend.

Lashley has yet to make an NFL roster since ending his college career following the 2021 season. He spent four seasons at Alabama and two at Mississippi State.

The West Point, Mississippi, native appeared in 19 contests from 2017-19 with the Crimson Tide, earning snaps at right tackle and special teams. After missing the entire 2020 season with an injury, Lashley started 12 games at right tackle for the Bulldogs in 2021.

He played 872 snaps on offense with the Bulldogs in his final college season and drew 16 penalties and allowed 35 pressures and seven sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.