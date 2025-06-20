Saints sign three UFL players

The Saints made official the departures of cornerback Travion Fluellen and running back Xazavian Valladay, who were waived Friday. The Saints also announced three signings.

Tight end Seth Green, cornerback Jayden Price and offensive tackle Barry Wesley are joining New Orleans on one-year contracts.

Green, 27, played the past two seasons for the UFL’s Arlington Roughnecks. In 2025, he caught 13 passes for 150 yards with a touchdown.

Green played his college ball at Minnesota from 2017-20 before transferring to Houston in 2021. He caught 13 passes for 157 yards with three touchdowns in his last collegiate season before going undrafted in 2022.

He spent two months on the practice squad with Cowboys in 2022 and also participated in Dallas’ 2023 training camp and preseason.

Price originally signed with the Falcons as a free agent following the 2024 draft out of North Dakota State but did not make the roster.

He was a teammate of Green’s with the Renegades this spring, recording 27 tackles and half a sack while adding 194 punt return yards and 337 kickoff return yards.

In the fall of 2024, Price played one game for the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Wesley played for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL in the 2023 spring season coming out of Colorado State, where he played from 2018-21. After the XFL season, he signed with the Falcons and made the practice squad out of the preseason.

After competing with the Falcons in the 2024 preseason, Wesley joined the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions for the 2025 spring season. He started nine of 11 games played, seeing action at tackle and guard, and was a nominee for the league’s Sportsman of the Year award.