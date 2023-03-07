Saints sign Ugo Amadi

Safety Ugo Amadi is joining the Saints.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they have signed Amadi to their 90-man offseason roster.

Amadi closed out last season on the Chiefs practice squad, but became a free agent when he did not sign a future deal with the team. He had one tackle in one game for Kansas City during the regular season.

Amadi played 47 games and made 12 starts with the Seahawks over his first three seasons. He had 125 tackles, an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

The Seahawks traded Amadi to the Eagles last August and the Eagles sent him to the Titans a short time later. He played in two games for Tennessee before winding up with the Chiefs.