Saints tender WR Rashid Shaheed

The Saints tendered exclusive rights free agent Rashid Shaheed this week, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

The tag on the one-year tender is $985,000.

The move was expected after Shaheed earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors for his return duties. He averaged 13.6 yards on 25 punt returns and scored one touchdown and averaged 21.3 yards on 18 kickoff returns.

Shaheed also finished with 46 catches for 719 yards and five touchdowns.

New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak could make Shaheed a bigger part of the offense this season after he saw 604 offensive snaps in 2023.