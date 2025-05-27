 Skip navigation
Saints TEs Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau out of OTAs with knee injuries

  
The Saints are thin at tight end during Organized Team Activities.

Saints coach Kellen Moore confirmed that neither Taysom Hill nor Foster Moreau will participate in OTAs as they both continue to recover from knee injuries suffered late last season.

Although he’s listed as a tight end, Hill is actually the most experienced quarterback on the Saints’ roster and might be taking some snaps at quarterback if he were healthy. But Hill suffered a torn ACL in Week 13.

Moreau was carted off the field in the Saints’ regular-season finale in January and hasn’t been cleared to return yet, but he did tell reporters that he’s feeling good and making progress in his recovery.

The Saints’ top healthy tight end at OTAs is Juwan Johnson.