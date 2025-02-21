Saints to hire Brandon Staley as defensive coordinator

Brandon Staley is headed to the Big Easy.

According to multiple reports, the Saints are hiring Staley to be the club’s defensive coordinator under head coach Kellen Moore.

Staley, who spent three seasons as Chargers head coach, previously hired Moore to be Los Angeles’ offensive coordinator in 2023. But Staley was fired after starting the season 5-9. The Chargers ended up 5-12 that year with Staley finishing his first head coaching tenure 24-24 with an 0-1 postseason record.

While Staley’s defenses with the Chargers never ranked better than No. 20 in yards allowed and No. 21 in points allowed, Staley did have a lot of success in his last stint as a defensive coordinator. The Rams finished No. 1 in yards allowed and points allowed in 2020 in Staley’s one year with the club.

Staley spent the 2024 season with the 49ers as assistant head coach.