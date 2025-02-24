Saints to hire Terry Joseph as defensive pass game coordinator

Head coach Kellen Moore is dipping into the college ranks as he builds out his first staff in New Orleans.

According to multiple reports, University of Texas defensive backs coach Terry Joseph will be making the jump from the Longhorns to work with Moore and the Saints. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Joseph will be the team’s defensive pass game coordinator.

Joseph, who is the cousin of Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, has been at Texas since 2021. He has also coached at Notre Dame, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, and LSU, so this will be his first NFL job.

Brandon Staley will be the defensive coordinator for the Saints and the team will continue to fill out Moore’s staff in the coming days.