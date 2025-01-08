Saints to interview Anthony Weaver on Wednesday

The Saints are set for their first head-coaching interview.

According to multiple reports, they will speak with Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on Wednesday. As mandated by NFL rules, the interview will take place remotely.

Weaver just completed his first season running the defense in Miami. He moved to the Dolphins after three years in Baltimore as the defensive line coach and he was also the Ravens’ assistant head coach. Weaver also has coordinator experience with the Texans.

The Bears have also requested an interview with Weaver for their vacant head coaching position. The Saints are also set to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn this week.