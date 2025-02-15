Saints to interview Daronte Jones for defensive coordinator

Saints coach Kellen Moore needs to hire a defensive coordinator. The interview list includes a member of the Vikings’ coaching staff.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the Saints will interview pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for their job on Saturday.

Earlier in the current cycle, Jones interviewed for that same position with the Bears and Jaguars.

Jones, 46, started his coaching career in 2001. He got his first NFL job in 2016.

He worked for the Vikings as defensive backs coach in 2020, before becoming the defensive coordinator at LSU in 2021. Jones returned to the Vikings as part of Kevin O’Connell’s initial coaching staff in 2022. In 2023, he added the title of pass game coordinator.