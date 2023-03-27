Saints to sign Bryan Edwards

Derek Carr will have a familiar face in the New Orleans receivers room.

Bryan Edwards is signing with the Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Edwards spent his first two seasons with the Raiders before he was traded to the Falcons last May. But Edwards appeared in just seven games for Atlanta, catching three passes for 15 yards before he was cut in November.

While Edwards then spent time on Kansas City’s practice squad, he was released in early January.

A third-round pick in 2020, Edwards played 28 games with 15 starts in his first two years with Las Vegas. IN 2021, he caught 34 passes for 571 yards with three touchdowns.

While Edwards will be learning a new offense, he’ll at least have the benefit of playing with a familiar QB in Carr.