Saints undrafted rookie tight end Dallin Holker working with first-string offense

Saints tight end Dallin Holker is in an unusual position for an undrafted rookie in training camp: Working with the starters.

Holker, who wasn’t drafted despite a strong season at Colorado State last year, is getting time with the first-string offense while tight end Juwan Johnson recovers from offseason foot surgery, and Holker has looked good on the practice field, according to Luke Johnson of NoLa.com.

“He’s got football awareness and football intelligence,” head coach Dennis Allen said of Holker. “That allows him to find soft spots in zones and things of that nature. He’s really good when the picture changes. For a young guy, to be advanced in that way from a football intelligence standpoint, is pretty impressive.”

Holker said he’s trying to do everything asked of him as a blocker and receiver to earn a roster spot.

“I just come out here and try to practice as hard as I can to be able to make a spot on this team and help us win,” Holker said.

Johnson’s injury left the Saints without much depth at tight end, so the emergence of Holker in training camp could be a major boost to the offense in New Orleans.