Saints will keep quarterback competition going this week

The Browns and Colts have named their starting quarterbacks for Week 1, but the Saints aren’t ready to end their competition.

Head coach Kellen Moore told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that the competition will continue through Saturday’s game against the Broncos. Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough have started the first two preseason games and Moore said he could not give any indication of where things stand at this point because the coaching staff has not made any decisions.

“It’s really, really close,” Moore said.

Moore didn’t say who would start against Denver, but shared that Rattler and Shough will continue to split first-team reps in practice this week.