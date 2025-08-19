 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_coltsjonesnews_250819.jpg
Colts name Jones as starting QB over Richardson
nbc_pft_burrowmissionv3_250819.jpg
Simms: Burrow is ‘on a mission’ entering 2025
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_coltsjonesnews_250819.jpg
Colts name Jones as starting QB over Richardson
nbc_pft_burrowmissionv3_250819.jpg
Simms: Burrow is ‘on a mission’ entering 2025
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints will keep quarterback competition going this week

  
Published August 19, 2025 04:52 PM

The Browns and Colts have named their starting quarterbacks for Week 1, but the Saints aren’t ready to end their competition.

Head coach Kellen Moore told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that the competition will continue through Saturday’s game against the Broncos. Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough have started the first two preseason games and Moore said he could not give any indication of where things stand at this point because the coaching staff has not made any decisions.

“It’s really, really close,” Moore said.

Moore didn’t say who would start against Denver, but shared that Rattler and Shough will continue to split first-team reps in practice this week.