Saints working to set up in-person interview with Mike McCarthy this week

  
Published January 20, 2025 02:56 PM

Mike McCarthy interviewed with the Bears last week and the former Cowboys coach may have another meeting about a head coaching vacancy this week.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the Saints are working to set up an in-person interview with McCarthy for this week. One of the complications with getting something on the calendar is a major winter storm that is forecasted to hit New Orleans on Tuesday, but all involved are working on the logistical issues.

McCarthy was the Saints’ offensive coordinator under head coach Jim Haslett from 2000 to 2004. He spent one year in the same job with the 49ers before becoming the Packers head coach. He was 125-77-2 in Green Bay and won a Super Bowl before being fired during the 2018 season. McCarthy was 49-35 with the Cowboys.

The Saints have started setting up second, in-person interviews with candidates that they have already interviewed remotely, but McCarthy might not need to go for a second round if the team likes what it hears whenever the two sides can get together.