Salary cap set at $279.2 million for 2025 NFL season

  
Published February 27, 2025 01:14 PM

The salary cap for the 2025 NFL season is set.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the cap will be $279.2 million. The news comes a week after the league sent teams a memo saying the final number would be somewhere between $277.5-281.5 million.

It’s the highest salary cap in league history and a jump of nearly $24 million from the $255.4 million cap for the 2024 season. It is nearly $100 million more than the cap for the 2021 season, which was a drop from the 2020 number due to COVID.

Given the size of the league’s media deals and the likelihood that the league will go to an 18-game season soon, it will likely take another national emergency to keep the cap number from growing in years to come.