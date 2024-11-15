 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones have no injury designations for Sunday

  
Published November 15, 2024 02:36 PM

The Vikings had some key offensive players on the injury report this week, but none of them are expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Quarterback Sam Darnold (right hand), running back Aaron Jones (ribs), and left tackle Cam Robinson (foot) were all limited in practice at points this week. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said at a Friday press conference that all three players are set to play this weekend and none of them have injury designations.

The only Vikings player who will have a designation of any kind is linebacker Gabe Murphy. Murphy will remain on injured reserve through at least this weekend.

The clean bill of health means the Vikings will have all hands on deck as they try to extend their winning streak to three games.