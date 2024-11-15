Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones have no injury designations for Sunday

The Vikings had some key offensive players on the injury report this week, but none of them are expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Quarterback Sam Darnold (right hand), running back Aaron Jones (ribs), and left tackle Cam Robinson (foot) were all limited in practice at points this week. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said at a Friday press conference that all three players are set to play this weekend and none of them have injury designations.

The only Vikings player who will have a designation of any kind is linebacker Gabe Murphy. Murphy will remain on injured reserve through at least this weekend.

The clean bill of health means the Vikings will have all hands on deck as they try to extend their winning streak to three games.