Sam Darnold agrees to three-year deal with Seahawks

As expected since late last week, Sam Darnold has found his new home in the Pacific Northwest.

Darnold has agreed to a three-year deal with the Seahawks, according to multiple reports.

The value of the contract is different from different reports. NFL Media notes Darnold’s deal is worth nearly $100 million while ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Darnold will earn $110.5 million with $55 million guaranteed.

After the Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Raiders late last week, it was widely believed that Darnold would end up with Seattle.

No. 2 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents, Darnold had far and away his best season with the Vikings in 2024. He completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 regular-season games.

But he did not perform well in his last two games, including completing 25-of-40 passes for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Minnesota’s playoff loss to the Rams.

Still, Darnold played well enough throughout the season to cash in with a big new contract.

Darnold will reunite with Klint Kubiak, who served as San Francisco’s passing game coordinator in 2023 when Darnold was the 49ers’ backup. Kubiak is now Seattle’s offensive coordinator.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Darnold has completed 61.2 percent of his career passes for 16,383 yards with 98 touchdowns and 68 interceptions.

With Darnold signing elsewhere, the Vikings are now more likely to go into 2025 with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback.