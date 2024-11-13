Sam Darnold limited in Wednesday’s practice with hand injury

The Vikings listed quarterback Sam Darnold as limited at Wednesday’s practice with a right hand injury.

Darnold appeared to injure his hand on his tackle attempt of Jaguars safety Darnell Savage after the quarterback’s third interception Sunday. It came on the first drive of the third quarter, and Darnold didn’t miss any time, playing all 84 snaps.

Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports that Darnold was not wearing a wrap on his hand at Wednesday’s practice.

Darnold has thrown six touchdowns and seven interceptions in the past five games.

The Vikings also listed running back Aaron Jones (ribs), outside linebacker Gabe Murphy (knee), tight end Josh Oliver (wrist/hand), offensive tackle Cam Robinson (foot) and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (hip) as limited.

Linebacker Blake Cashman (elbow), safety Theo Jackson (hand) and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (knee) were full participants.