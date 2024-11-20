Sam Darnold limited with foot injury on Wednesday

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was a limited participant in practice for the second Wednesday in a row, but the reason for his appearance on the injury report was different this week.

Darnold was listed with a right hand injury in Week 11 and a foot issue led to Darnold landing on the list this Wednesday. Darnold returned to full practice participation before staring against the Titans last week.

Darnold was 20-of-32 for 246 yards and two touchdowns to help beat Tennessee. Thursday and Friday practices will show if there’s any reason for concern about his availability for this week’s date with the Bears.

Tight end Josh Oliver (wrist, ankle) was the only Vikings player out of practice. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (toe) was limited while running back Aaron Jones (ribs), linebacker Gabe Murphy (knee), and tight end Nick Muse (hand) were full participants.