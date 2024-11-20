 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sam Darnold limited with foot injury on Wednesday

  
Published November 20, 2024 05:38 PM

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was a limited participant in practice for the second Wednesday in a row, but the reason for his appearance on the injury report was different this week.

Darnold was listed with a right hand injury in Week 11 and a foot issue led to Darnold landing on the list this Wednesday. Darnold returned to full practice participation before staring against the Titans last week.

Darnold was 20-of-32 for 246 yards and two touchdowns to help beat Tennessee. Thursday and Friday practices will show if there’s any reason for concern about his availability for this week’s date with the Bears.

Tight end Josh Oliver (wrist, ankle) was the only Vikings player out of practice. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (toe) was limited while running back Aaron Jones (ribs), linebacker Gabe Murphy (knee), and tight end Nick Muse (hand) were full participants.