Sam Darnold listed as full participant, Jordan Addison limited on Wednesday

While Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold missed a couple of snaps during Sunday’s win over the Texans due to a knee issue, that has not impacted his start to the practice week.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell noted in his press conference that Minnesota would hold a walk-through in lieu of a full practice on Wednesday. But Darnold is still listed as a full participant on the club’s injury report.

Via Matthew Coller of PurpleInsider.com, Darnold told reporters after the session that his “knee feels pretty solid.” Kevin Seifert of ESPN noted that Darnold was wearing a sleeve on his left knee, with the quarterback saying he’s taking things one day at a time.

Darnold currently leads the league with eight touchdown passes over the first three weeks. He’s completed 68 percent of his passes for 657 yards.

Receiver Jordan Addison also returned to the field in a limited capacity, per the report. He has been sidelined by an ankle injury for the last two weeks.

Center Garrett Bradbury (ankle), linebacker Ivan Pace (ankle), and safety Jay Ward (knee) did not participate.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (knee), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), tight end Josh Oliver (wrist), and outside linebacker Dallas Turner (knee) were also limited.