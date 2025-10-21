Sam Darnold: Seahawks’ win over Texans was a “weird game”

Among the easiest ways to lose a football game is to lose the turnover battle by a lopsided margin, but the Seahawks were able to overcome that on Monday night.

They turned the ball over four times, including a fumble by quarterback Sam Darnold that Texans defensive end Will Anderson recovered for a touchdown. There were also interceptions thrown by Darnold and wide receiver Cooper Kupp and a blocked field goal to make life difficult, but their defense forced seven punts and three turnovers on downs en route to a 27-19 win.

“Oh man, what a weird game,” Darnold said, via the team’s website. “Obviously I think the first half was really solid for us as an offense, then the second half, it was just a different story. I think we just got to hold onto the football. We can’t turn the ball over like that. I can’t turn the ball over like that. Again, our defense and special teams stepping up tonight was huge. So when you come out of here having a game like that offensively, and you still win the ballgame, can’t ask for more than that. We’re just going to continue to learn from our mistakes and get better.”

It’s not a script that the Seahawks or any other team would be advised to try to repeat if they want to wind up with a win, but the Seahawks can savor the oddity of the night because they wound up on top.