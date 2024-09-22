 Skip navigation
Sam Darnold throws four touchdowns in 34-7 rout of Texans

  
Published September 22, 2024 04:09 PM

The Vikings looked like a contender Sunday, beating up on the Texans 34-7 in a battle of unbeatens.

It was all Vikings, all day, starting with a pick of C.J. Stroud on the first official play from scrimmage.

Stroud, who had only five picks last season, threw two interceptions and took four sacks. Three of the sacks were made by former Texans edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, who signed with Minnesota as a free agent in the offseason.

Sam Darnold outplayed Stroud, who was 20-of-31 for 215 yards and a touchdown. Darnold left for one play after a roughing the passer penalty on former Viking Danielle Hunter in the third quarter.

He finished 17-of-28 for 181 yards and four touchdowns. Aaron Jones rushed for 102 yards on 19 carries and caught five passes for 46 yards and a touchdown. Justin Jefferson caught six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, and Jalen Nailor contributed three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Stefon Diggs caught 10 passes for 94 yards against his former team, and Nico Collins added four catches for 86 yards.

The Texans had 11 accepted penalties for 88 yards, getting four flags in a row at one point.