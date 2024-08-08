 Skip navigation
Sam Darnold will start Vikings preseason opener

  
Published August 8, 2024 03:06 PM

Sam Darnold will get the first chance to show he deserves to be Minnesota’s first-string quarterback.

Coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Thursday that the seven-year veteran will start the preseason opener at Las Vegas. J.J. McCarthy will follow, and Jaren Hall will finish the game.

O’Connell also said the “majority” of players will play in Week 1 of the preseason.

Darnold, the third overall pick in the 2018 draft, has played for the Jets, Panthers, and 49ers. He signed with the Vikings after the Vikings lost Kirk Cousins to the Falcons in free agency.

The Vikings reportedly want to bring McCarthy, the 10th pick in the 2024 draft, along slowly. That would mean Darnold will serve as the starter, at least for the start of the coming season.