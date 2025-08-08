Sam Hartman starting at QB for the Commanders, who have 30 inactives

The Commanders are playing only one starter in Friday night’s preseason opener against New England. His name is not Jayden Daniels.

Cornerback Trey Amos is the only “obvious” starter on offense or defense who is active for Washington, Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Commanders announced Sam Hartman will start at quarterback with Daniels and Marcus Mariota among the team’s 30 inactives. Third-string quarterback Josh Johnson also is dressed.

Hartman spent most of last season on the Commanders’ practice squad after going 8-of-13 for 83 yards in the preseason opener against the Jets in 2024. That was his only preseason action.

In addition to Daniels and Mariota, the Commanders announced CB Mike Sainristil, WR Deebo Samuel, CB Marshon Lattimore, S Will Harris, LB Frankie Luvu, RB Brian Robinson Jr., WR Terry McLaurin, S Quan Martin, LB Von Miller, RB Austin Ekeler, CB Jonathan Jones, DT Javon Kinlaw, LB Bobby Wagner, LB Jordan Magee, C Tyler Biadasz, G Nick Allegretti, T Timothy McKay, T Andrew Wylie, G Brandon Coleman, G Sam Cosmi, T Laremy Tunsil, WR Noah Brown, TE Zach Ertz, TE John Bates, DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE Deatrich Wise Jr., DE Dorance Armstrong and DT Daron Payne will not dress for the game.