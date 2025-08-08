 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sam Hartman starting at QB for the Commanders, who have 30 inactives

  
Published August 8, 2025 06:46 PM

The Commanders are playing only one starter in Friday night’s preseason opener against New England. His name is not Jayden Daniels.

Cornerback Trey Amos is the only “obvious” starter on offense or defense who is active for Washington, Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Commanders announced Sam Hartman will start at quarterback with Daniels and Marcus Mariota among the team’s 30 inactives. Third-string quarterback Josh Johnson also is dressed.

Hartman spent most of last season on the Commanders’ practice squad after going 8-of-13 for 83 yards in the preseason opener against the Jets in 2024. That was his only preseason action.

In addition to Daniels and Mariota, the Commanders announced CB Mike Sainristil, WR Deebo Samuel, CB Marshon Lattimore, S Will Harris, LB Frankie Luvu, RB Brian Robinson Jr., WR Terry McLaurin, S Quan Martin, LB Von Miller, RB Austin Ekeler, CB Jonathan Jones, DT Javon Kinlaw, LB Bobby Wagner, LB Jordan Magee, C Tyler Biadasz, G Nick Allegretti, T Timothy McKay, T Andrew Wylie, G Brandon Coleman, G Sam Cosmi, T Laremy Tunsil, WR Noah Brown, TE Zach Ertz, TE John Bates, DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE Deatrich Wise Jr., DE Dorance Armstrong and DT Daron Payne will not dress for the game.