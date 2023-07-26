Sam Howell isn’t interested in being a subject of the Quarterback series

Given the manner in which the Quarterback series on Netflix elevated the profiles of the quarterbacks who served as the subjects of the show, it seemed that NFL Films and Omaha Production would have no challenges when it comes to finding more players to do it next year.

That might not be the case.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields already has said he turned it down. Commanders quarterback Sam Howell said Wednesday that, while he has yet to be approached, he’s not inclined to do it.

Via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com, Howell said he watched the show, but that being a subject of it is “not for him” this year. He’s focused on learning the quarterback position and performing as a first-year starter.

Presumably, Quarterback executive producer Peyton Manning will find three players (and teams) to agree to do it. There are many potentially compelling options this year. The challenge will be getting the most interesting players in the most interesting situations to do it.

