Sam Howell off to a good start on Monday Night Football

Sam Howell is off to a good start.

The Commanders starting quarterback, named QB1 last week, went 5-for-6 for 53 yards on the team’s first drive. He completed a 16-yard pass to Cole Turner on third-and-15 to keep the drive going.

The drive stalled at the 3, and for some reason, Ron Rivera opted to kick the field goal rather than go for it. Joey Slye kicked the chip-shot, 21-yard field goal.

The Commanders trail 7-3 after the first quarter.

Howell, who is expected to play a half tonight, had an 11-yard pass to Curtis Samuel right before the first quarter ended. So, he is 6-of-7 for 64 yards and ran for 9 yards on two carries.

Howell, a fifth-round pick in 2022, played only one game last season as a rookie. He played 21 snaps in the first preseason game.