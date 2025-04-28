Sam Howell passes physical, completing trade to Vikings

The Vikings and quarterback Sam Howell have made things official.

Minnesota announced on Monday that Howell has passed his physical with the organization, completing the trade that sent him to the NFC North club from Seattle.

Minnesota acquired Howell and the No. 172 overall pick from Seattle in exchange for No. 142 on Saturday. The Vikings then flipped No. 172 to the Rams, who selected Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul Jr.

Seattle chose defensive tackle Rylie Mills out of Notre Dame at No. 142.

Howell started all 17 games for Washington in 2023 before he was traded to Seattle last offseason. He has completed 62.6 percent of his career passes for 4,139 yards with 22 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.