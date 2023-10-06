Sam Howell takes five more sacks Thursday night, on pace for 99 this season

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is taking sacks like no other quarterback. By the end of this season, he may have taken more sacks than any quarterback in any season in NFL history.

Howell took five more sacks in Thursday night’s loss to the Bears, giving him a total of 29 sacks through the first five games of the season. No other quarterback is close (Daniel Jones is next with 22 sacks), and Howell also has lost more yardage on sacks than any other quarterback in the NFL this season, with 185 yards lost (Jones is second with 131).

Over a 17-game season, Howell’s current total would project to 99 sacks. The NFL record for most times sacked in a season is 76, set by David Carr with the expansion Texans in 2002.

Howell is also losing yardage on sacks like no other quarterback ever. His current total would project to a total of 629 yards lost on sacks in a 17-game season. The NFL record for yards lost on sacks in a season is 489, set by Randall Cunningham with the Eagles in 1986.

At this point, if Howell doesn’t break the all-time sacked record, it may be because a quarterback taking this many sacks won’t last 17 games. It’s a major problem facing Howell and the Commanders.