Sam Howell will start Friday’s preseason game vs. Browns

It’s no surprise, but Sam Howell will be the first quarterback behind center for Washington’s preseason game against Cleveland on Friday.

Via multiple reporters, the Commanders confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Howell will start the club’s first exhibition matchup.

Howell has been “QB1" for Washington throughout the offseason, though he hasn’t officially been named the team’s starting quarterback. Still, Howell has taken the vast majority of first-team snaps during training camp, with Jacoby Brissett receiving just a few reps with the starters earlier this week.

A fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft, Howell started Washington’s season finale as a rookie. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 35 yards on five carries with a TD.

Earlier this week, Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy praised Howell for his progress.

“Sam’s actually doing a hell of a job,” Bieniemy said, via Zach Selby of the team’s website. “I’ve seen the growth. You can see when he’s confident, he’s...releasing that ball. It’s a thing of beauty.”

Friday’s preseason matchup will also feature Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, as he’s slated to play a few series for Cleveland in the contest.