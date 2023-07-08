Sam Hubbard at his best physically, aiming for a career high in sacks

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard has a personal accomplishment he’d like to hit this season, and he thinks he’s better-prepared to do it than ever before.

But that personal accomplishment — double-digit sacks — takes a backseat to what he wants the Bengals to do as a team.

“My main goal and only goal is to win the Super Bowl,” Hubbard said, via Bengals.com. “This is the best I’ve felt in my whole career by a landslide physically.”

In five seasons with the Bengals, Hubbard’s career best is 8.5 sacks in 2019. Counting the playoffs, he had 10.5 sacks in 2021. But he wants to reach 10 sacks in the regular season, something he’s never done before.

“I got double-digits in ’21 including playoffs, but I want regular-season double-digits,” Hubbard said. “I’ve been close. Last year I was on pace before I tore my calf.”

Healthier now than he’s ever been after an offseason of work, Hubbard hopes this is his year, and his team’s year as well.