Sam LaPorta listed as full on Wednesday injury report

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said things were trending the right way for tight end Sam LaPorta to play in this weekend’s game against the Colts and Wednesday’s injury report reflects that.

While Detroit held a walk-through instead of a full practice, the club listed LaPorta (shoulder) as a full participant on the injury report estimate.

LaPorta did not play in the Week 11 victory over the Jaguars.

In his second season, LaPorta has 25 receptions for 366 yards with three touchdowns in nine games.

The Lions have a relatively clean injury report to start Week 12. Cornerback Carlton Davis (thumb), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral, tight end Shane Zylstra (neck), and receiver Allen Robinson (gameday concussion protocol evaluation) were also full participants.