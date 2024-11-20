 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sam LaPorta listed as full on Wednesday injury report

  
Published November 20, 2024 04:25 PM

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said things were trending the right way for tight end Sam LaPorta to play in this weekend’s game against the Colts and Wednesday’s injury report reflects that.

While Detroit held a walk-through instead of a full practice, the club listed LaPorta (shoulder) as a full participant on the injury report estimate.

LaPorta did not play in the Week 11 victory over the Jaguars.

In his second season, LaPorta has 25 receptions for 366 yards with three touchdowns in nine games.

The Lions have a relatively clean injury report to start Week 12. Cornerback Carlton Davis (thumb), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral, tight end Shane Zylstra (neck), and receiver Allen Robinson (gameday concussion protocol evaluation) were also full participants.