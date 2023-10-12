Sam LaPorta misses Lions practice with calf injury

Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is off to an outstanding start to his young career, but now there’s some doubt about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

The Lions announced that LaPorta did not practice today because of a calf injury. There was no explanation of how LaPorta suffered the injury; he was a full participant in yesterday’s practice.

In his first five career games, LaPorta has 25 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

Also not practicing today for the Lions were defensive back Brian Branch (ankle), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), guard Jonah Jackson (ankle), running back Zonovan Knight (shoulder), tight end James Mitchell (hamstring) and center Frank Ragnow (toe/veteran rest day). Three Lions were listed on the report but practiced in full: Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), cornerback Khalil Dorsey (illness) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen).

The Lions are 3.5-point favorites at Tampa Bay on Sunday.