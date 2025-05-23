Sam LaPorta on 2024 dip in production: We scored the most points, everyone deserves the ball

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta’s stats were down in 2024, but he doesn’t view the change in circumstances as cause for alarm.

LaPorta went from 86 catches, 889 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie to 60 catches, 726 yards and seven touchdowns during the Lions’ march to the top seed in the NFC playoffs. LaPorta feels he contributed to that success by improving as a run blocker and attributed the statistical dip to how many talented players there were around him in the Detroit offense.

“There were a lot of weapons last year, so I kept hearing comments this offseason, ‘Why didn’t you get the ball as much?’” LaPorta said, via Colton Pouncy of TheAthletic.com. “It’s like, ‘Dude, we scored the most points of any team in the NFL in the last five years. Everybody deserves the ball.’”

LaPorta said one of his goals for this season is to “start to see the game from the quarterback’s perspective” and getting a better sense of what Jared Goff is looking for should help his chances of pushing his numbers back up in Year Three.