nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs
nbc_csu_jetsfiredouglas_241120.jpg
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs
nbc_csu_jetsfiredouglas_241120.jpg
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Sam LaPorta “trending the right way” to play this week

  
Published November 20, 2024 02:15 PM

The Lions didn’t miss tight end Sam LaPorta in last Sunday’s 52-6 win over the Jaguars, but they would still happily welcome him back to the lineup for this Sunday’s game against the Colts.

On Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell suggested there’s a good chance that LaPorta, who has been out with a shoulder injury, tries to help the team pick up its 10th straight win.

“It’s questionable to above for LaPorta,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s trending the right way.”

While the next couple of days will provide a fuller picture of LaPorta’s outlook, the Lions can expect to have defensive lineman Brodric Martin available for Sunday. Martin has been out with a knee injury, but he was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday.