Sam LaPorta “trending the right way” to play this week

The Lions didn’t miss tight end Sam LaPorta in last Sunday’s 52-6 win over the Jaguars, but they would still happily welcome him back to the lineup for this Sunday’s game against the Colts.

On Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell suggested there’s a good chance that LaPorta, who has been out with a shoulder injury, tries to help the team pick up its 10th straight win.

“It’s questionable to above for LaPorta,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s trending the right way.”

While the next couple of days will provide a fuller picture of LaPorta’s outlook, the Lions can expect to have defensive lineman Brodric Martin available for Sunday. Martin has been out with a knee injury, but he was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday.