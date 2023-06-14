 Skip navigation
Samaje Perine left practice to have thumb examined

  
Published June 14, 2023 01:52 PM
June 14, 2023 12:06 PM
Broncos running back Samaje Perine made an early exit from practice Wednesday.

Coach Sean Payton said afterward that Perine injured his thumb and headed inside to have it examined. Payton did not seem concerned, but it is June after all, with the season still three months away.

“I’m sure he’ll be fine,” Payton said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post.

Perine signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Broncos this offseason, leaving the Bengals and the shadow of Joe Mixon. He is expected to handle the RB1 duties until Javonte Williams returns from ligament tears in his right knee.

Perine played 448 snaps in 16 games last season and totaled 133 touches for 681 yards and six touchdowns.

His best season came in his rookie season of 2017 with Washington when Perine had 603 rushing yards and 182 receiving yards.