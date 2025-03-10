Samaje Perine returns to the Bengals, after a two-year break

No, the Buccaneers didn’t agree to terms with running back Samaje Perine on a three-year $22 million deal. Or on any deal.

Instead, Perine will be returning to the Bengals after a two-year break.

It’s a two-year deal, worth up to $3.8 million. Which is quite the difference from three years and $22 million.

Perine spent three full seasons with the Bengals before playing for the Broncos in 2023 and the Chiefs in 2024. His best year came as a rookie with Washington in 2017, when he rushed for 603 yards. Last year, he had 92 yards in 16 regular-season games with the Chiefs.