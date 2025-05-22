 Skip navigation
Santonio Holmes is the new receivers coach at Central State University

  
Published May 22, 2025 07:41 PM

Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes is back in football, more than a decade after his NFL career ended.

Holmes is the new receivers coach at Central State University in Ohio.

A first-round pick from Ohio State in 2006, Holmes capped his third NFL season with a game-winning catch in the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl win.

His best season came the next year, when he caught 79 passes for 1,248 yards. He signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2010. He spent four so-so seasons in New York before finishing his career in 2014 in Chicago.

At Central State, Holmes joins the staff of former NFL cornerback Tony Carter, who played for the Broncos, Patriots, Colts, and Saints. Carter was hired earlier this year.

Central State has produced 21 NFL players, including Orlando Brown, Hugh Douglas, and Erik Williams.