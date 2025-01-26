Saquon Barkley 4-yard TD gives Eagles 48-23 fourth-quarter lead

The Eagles are close to officially punching their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Running back Saquon Barkley scored his third rushing touchdown of Sunday’s conference championship matchup with Washington to give the club a 48-23 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia had gotten the ball at the 31-yard line after Jayden Daniels was sacked on fourth down. Washington gave up a free first down with a defensive pass interference penalty on tight end Dallas Goedert. And after Goedert took the second jet sweep of the day, Barkley put it in for a 4-yard touchdown.

Philadelphia’s 48 points are the second-most scored in an NFC Championship Game.

Barkley has taken 15 carries for 118 yards with three touchdowns so far on Sunday.

And it sure looks like he’ll get a chance to show his skill sone again in Super Bowl LIX.