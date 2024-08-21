 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley doesn’t participate in team drills due to workload management

  
Published August 21, 2024 12:15 PM

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had a small issue pop up at practice this week but it doesn’t sound like it will keep him out of any meaningful action.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Barkley was sidelined for some of Tuesday’s practice with an apparent hip/lower back issue. But Barkley was back on the field for portions of Wednesday’s session — though he did not participate in team drills. However, reporters noted that this was to manage Barkley’s workload and not due to an injury.

Barkley was not mentioned as part of the pre-practice injury report, which noted that several players wouldn’t be on the field.

The Eagles signed Barkley to a three-year deal in March after he rushed for 962 yards with six touchdowns and caught 41 passes for 280 yards with four TDs for the Giants last season.