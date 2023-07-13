Saquon Barkley involves CAA in his contract talks

Five years ago, Giants running back Saquon Barkley shifted his marketing representation from Roc Nation to CAA. Now, CAA is involved in negotiating his football contract, too.

Per NFLPA records, Barkley is currently represented by Kim Miale of Roc Nation and Ed Perry of CAA. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Perry was added to the negotiating team in the middle of June.

The change suggests that Barkley was not fully satisfied with the service he was getting. However, he was not so dissatisfied that he fired Roc Nation.

On Wednesday, PFT reported that the Giants offered Barkley $13 million per year before the application of the franchise tag. Barkley, we reported, wanted $16 million per year.

Barkley has since suggested that this is false. The numbers, however, aren’t unreasonable. It’s more than plausible that the Giants would have offered $13 million per year, and it’s more than plausible that Barkley would want $16 million.

And while Barkley has no obligation to disclose what he was offered or what he requested, it rings a little hollow for him to tweet a pair of cap emojis if he’s not also willing to share the truth, since he presumably knows it.