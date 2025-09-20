Saquon Barkley is rooting for Daniel Jones

They were teammates in New York for five years. They won a playoff game together. Now, after the Giants let both of them go, they still have each other’s backs.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is rooting for Colts quarterback Daniel Jones.

“Outside of the Philadelphia Eagles and myself, I want no one else to perform at a high level [more than] Daniel Jones,” Barkley said Saturday, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “The fact that he’s off to a hot start . . . to go out there now and play at a high level and get to show people the player that I know and the person I know. I’m a big believer in anything, it might not happen in football, but the way he carries himself and the way he works and the way he competes, it’s going to show at some point.”

For now, it is happening in football for Jones, whose Colts are 2-0 and who is among the favorites for comeback player of the year, at 7-1. (It’s the Sam Darnold dynamic, but Jones will still get votes — even if the AP would prefer he didn’t.) And the Eagles are 2-0.

They won’t square off as opponents this year, unless both the Eagles and Colts make it to the Super Bowl. Crazier things have happened.

Like, you know, the Giants giving up on two guys who have performed well enough elsewhere to prove that, in New York, they weren’t the problem.