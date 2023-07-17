 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley: It is what it is

  
Published July 17, 2023 05:07 PM

Now that the deadline has come and gone for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals, the waiting begins anew for Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs. Neither has signed the franchise tag.

Barkley tweeted minutes before the deadline, when it had become obvious the sides wouldn’t reach a deal, writing, “It is what it is.”

With the tag unsigned, Barkley skipped the entire offseason program. He has threatened to sit out through training camp and possibly even into the regular season. Barkley, who rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022, has expressed frustration with the team’s front office.

The sides are not allowed to resume negotiations until after the 2023 season.

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell sat out the 2018 season, refusing to sign the franchise tag in a contract dispute with the Steelers. He since repeatedly has said he regrets his decision as Bell’s career never was the same again.