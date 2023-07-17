Le’Veon Bell apologizes to Steelers fans for leaving Pittsburgh

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell now regrets ever leaving the place where his career started.

Bell posted a video on social media over the weekend apologizing to Steelers fans and saying that in hindsight, he never should have left Pittsburgh.

“I never apologized to the fans for sitting out, or leaving the Steelers,” Bell said. “I never apologized. So I want to say I apologize for leaving the best damn fans there is in this damn world. I shouldn’t have left. I apologize, I should never have left. I apologize. That’s my fault. That’s on me.”

Bell spent his first five NFL seasons with the Steelers and was a two-time first-team All-Pro. But in 2018 he decided to sit out the entire season rather than sign the franchise tag. In 2019 he signed a lucrative free agent contract with the Jets, but he did not play well and was released during his second season. He then spent time with the Chiefs, Ravens and Buccaneers.

Out of the NFL last year, Bell defeated fellow former NFL running back Adrian Peterson in a boxing match. Bell then took two more boxing matches, winning one and losing one.