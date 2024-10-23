 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley named NFC offensive player of the week after rushing for 176

  
Published October 23, 2024 12:10 PM

Saquon Barkley was terrific in his first game against his former team and now he’s been rewarded for it.

The NFL has named Barkley NFC offensive player of the week for his performance in the Week 7 victory over the Giants.

Barkley rushed for 176 yards on 17 carries and caught two passes for 11 yards to pace Philadelphia’s offense.

That gave Barkley 761 yards from scrimmage. Per the NFL, it’s the most yards from scrimmage a player has gained in his first six games with a new team since Barkley’s first six games with New York as a rookie in 2018. He recorded 811 scrimmage yards in his first six outings as a rookie.

Barkley has rushed for 658 yards with five touchdowns so far this season. He’s gone over 100 yards three times.

Barkley and the Eagles will try to keep it going when they face the Bengals on the road in Week 8.