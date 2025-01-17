 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saquon Barkley on Jared Verse’s comment about Philly fans: Probably not the smartest thing to say

  
Published January 17, 2025 04:46 PM

Rams linebacker Jared Verse grew up in Pennsylvania. It’s safe to say he didn’t grow up an Eagles fan.

Verse told the Los Angeles Times this week that he has always despised Eagles fans.

I hate Eagles fans,” Verse said. “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans. . . . When I see that green and white, I hate it. I actually get upset. Like, I actually genuinely get hot.”

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who played six seasons with the rival Giants, chuckled when asked about Verse’s comment.

“Probably not the smartest thing to say when you’re coming to Philadelphia,” Barkley said, via video from Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com. “I’ve been on the other side, and even if I felt some type of way, I probably wouldn’t give them any extra fuel. Pretty sure Philly fans have seen that comment, and it was only going to be loud and rocking and this is only going to add to it.

Eagles fans are known for their nastiness. They could be even nastier and louder — if that’s possible — come Sunday against the Rams.