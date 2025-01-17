Saquon Barkley on Jared Verse’s comment about Philly fans: Probably not the smartest thing to say

Rams linebacker Jared Verse grew up in Pennsylvania. It’s safe to say he didn’t grow up an Eagles fan.

Verse told the Los Angeles Times this week that he has always despised Eagles fans.

“I hate Eagles fans,” Verse said. “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans. . . . When I see that green and white, I hate it. I actually get upset. Like, I actually genuinely get hot.”

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who played six seasons with the rival Giants, chuckled when asked about Verse’s comment.

“Probably not the smartest thing to say when you’re coming to Philadelphia,” Barkley said, via video from Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com. “I’ve been on the other side, and even if I felt some type of way, I probably wouldn’t give them any extra fuel. Pretty sure Philly fans have seen that comment, and it was only going to be loud and rocking and this is only going to add to it.

Eagles fans are known for their nastiness. They could be even nastier and louder — if that’s possible — come Sunday against the Rams.