Saquon Barkley: “Pretty cool” to set Eagles single-season rushing record

Running back Saquon Barkley’s first season with the Eagles has been a massive success and it now occupies a prominent spot in the team’s record book.

Barkley set the franchise’s single-season rushing mark when he moved past the 1,607-yard mark on a 9-yard-run in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 22-16 win over the Panthers. LeSean McCoy set that record in 2013, but Barkley needed just 12-plus games to pass him and he finished the day with 1,623 yards.

“I think it’s pretty cool, the most important thing was getting a win, and we got the win,” Barkley said, via the team’s website. “Being a fan of Shady growing up and seeing the spectacular things he was able to do with the ball in his hands and to be able to mentioned with him definitely means a lot. Gotta give credit to the guys up front. They’ve made my job a lot easier so far this year. Hopefully, it will continue.”

Barkley’s 124-yard day has him on pace to finish with 2,122 rushing yards for the season. That would set a new single-season record for the entire league — Eric Dickerson set the mark in a 16-game season in 1984 — and it will be something for Barkley to shoot for over the final four weeks.