 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_pft_kuechlyinterview_250207.jpg
LB Kuechly reveals what made QB Brees so ‘unique’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_pft_kuechlyinterview_250207.jpg
LB Kuechly reveals what made QB Brees so ‘unique’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saquon Barkley recalls rooting against the Eagles in the Super Bowl two years ago

  
Published January 31, 2025 06:08 AM

The Eagles are facing the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, just as they were two years ago, but one major difference is this time, the Eagles have Saquon Barkley. Barkley says he remembers that previous Super Bowl — and wanting the Chiefs to win.

Asked if he was rooting against the Eagles, Barkley said he absolutely did, because he played for the Giants at the time and the Giants had lost to the Eagles three times, including in the divisional round of the playoffs.

“Of course I was rooting against them,” Barkley said. “They had knocked us out of the playoffs. There was no part of me that wanted the Eagles to win, but it’s funny to look back on it now . . . being here with a lot of those guys that were part of that team.”

Barkley said he had been in Arizona to participate in Super Bowl media activities before the game two years ago.

“That stuff is fun, Radio Row and all that, but I like this better,” Barkley said of preparing to play in the Super Bowl.