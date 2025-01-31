Saquon Barkley recalls rooting against the Eagles in the Super Bowl two years ago

The Eagles are facing the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, just as they were two years ago, but one major difference is this time, the Eagles have Saquon Barkley. Barkley says he remembers that previous Super Bowl — and wanting the Chiefs to win.

Asked if he was rooting against the Eagles, Barkley said he absolutely did, because he played for the Giants at the time and the Giants had lost to the Eagles three times, including in the divisional round of the playoffs.

“Of course I was rooting against them,” Barkley said. “They had knocked us out of the playoffs. There was no part of me that wanted the Eagles to win, but it’s funny to look back on it now . . . being here with a lot of those guys that were part of that team.”

Barkley said he had been in Arizona to participate in Super Bowl media activities before the game two years ago.

“That stuff is fun, Radio Row and all that, but I like this better,” Barkley said of preparing to play in the Super Bowl.